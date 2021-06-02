Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,648. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.