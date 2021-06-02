Insider Selling: DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Insider Sells 137,254 Shares of Stock

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £342.41 million and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. DWF Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

