Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX traded up $18.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $758.13. The stock had a trading volume of 561,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $706.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

