Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00.

EXTR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

