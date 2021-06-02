Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LMND traded up $7.31 on Wednesday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -25.95. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lemonade by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Lemonade by 161.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

