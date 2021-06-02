Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 13,035 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.
NYSE MXL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $44.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
