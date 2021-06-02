Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 13,035 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

NYSE MXL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.