Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells 2,473 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.80. 5,994,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

