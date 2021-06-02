Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $11,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $12,620.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

NRIX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 332,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,961. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

