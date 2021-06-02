Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $24,250.00.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ping Identity alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $24,300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $22,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 657,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,029. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 91,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.