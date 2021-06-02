Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 272 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $71,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RNG traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.20. The company had a trading volume of 721,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,022.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.