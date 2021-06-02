Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Sells 1,004 Shares of Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VMI traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.94. 168,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,808. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.11 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

