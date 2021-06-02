Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,825,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,908,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,580. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

