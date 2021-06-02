Insider Selling: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 6,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,946. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%. As a group, analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in VolitionRx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in VolitionRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VolitionRx by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VolitionRx by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

