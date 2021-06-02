Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $22,008.00.

XFOR stock remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 220,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,429. The stock has a market cap of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

