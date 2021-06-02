Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0250 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $30,208.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 42% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.01033527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.68 or 0.09627150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,439,597 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

