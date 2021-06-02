Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 51,215 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 51,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $391,282.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,574 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,117.10.

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 3,628 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,126.20.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45.

ISIG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 69,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,119. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Insignia Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.