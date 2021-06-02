Insula Hits Market Cap of $697,813.07 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Insula has a market capitalization of $697,813.07 and approximately $231.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insula has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Insula coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00126263 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002606 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.94 or 0.00885317 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 958,606 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

