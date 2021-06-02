Insured Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $63,832.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00188659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.01042689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,285,918 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

