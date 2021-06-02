Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock to C$188.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$25.40 and last traded at C$163.01, with a volume of 149625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$162.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.44.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.7388105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

