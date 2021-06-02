Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

