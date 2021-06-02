Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.64.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE:IPL traded up C$1.45 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,218. The firm has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.93.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.