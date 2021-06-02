International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 294,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

