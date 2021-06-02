Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

