Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Shares of RWL opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

