Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,503,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

