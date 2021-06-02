Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £37,997.39 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83).

Shares of INVP traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 309.20 ($4.04). 1,045,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.42. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.20 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

