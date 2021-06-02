Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver (TSE: PAAS):

6/2/2021 – Pan American Silver had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$50.00.

5/17/2021 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$50.00.

5/14/2021 – Pan American Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$39.85. 251,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,499. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

