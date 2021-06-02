Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS: HRGLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

5/21/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/21/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/14/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/14/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/12/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/11/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/7/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

5/6/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/29/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/27/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/23/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/9/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

