Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 2nd (BAC, BNS, BRBY, BTA, BURBY, F, OTMP, SBLK, WEED)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 2nd:

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Truist Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$77.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,108 ($27.54).

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). SEB Equity Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$34.50.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$32.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has C$45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$75.00.

