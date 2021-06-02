Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 2nd (BAC, BNS, BRBY, BTA, BURBY, F, OTMP, SBLK, WEED)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 2nd:

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Truist Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$77.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,108 ($27.54).

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). SEB Equity Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$34.50.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$32.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has C$45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$75.00.

