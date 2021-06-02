Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Savaria (SISXF)

Savaria (OTCMKTS: SISXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.50 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Savaria was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

SISXF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Savaria Co. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.