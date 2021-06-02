Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR: UN01) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2021 – Uniper was given a new €28.10 ($33.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Uniper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/29/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Uniper was given a new €27.20 ($32.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.30 ($35.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:UN01 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.65 ($34.88). 417,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.56. Uniper SE has a one year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a one year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.