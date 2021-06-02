Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 2,685 call options.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 97,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,209. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

