Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cloudera Call Options (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 47,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the average volume of 2,911 call options.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

