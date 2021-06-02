Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00080939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01016608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.58 or 0.09528831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

