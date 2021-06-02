Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Invinity Energy Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

