IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Acquires A$10,510.08 in Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith acquired 75,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,510.08 ($7,507.20).

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

About IODM

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

