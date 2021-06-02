ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

IO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of IO stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

