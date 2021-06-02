iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $76.25

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.25, but opened at $66.00. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 9,452 shares.

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.