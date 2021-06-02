IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.53 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $87.53 million and $8.46 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,020,906,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,514,310 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

