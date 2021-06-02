iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 84,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 876,228 shares.The stock last traded at $104.73 and had previously closed at $98.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

Get iRobot alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.