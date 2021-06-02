Irwin Gotlieb Acquires 100,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00.

SCOR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 407,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.23.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 664,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

