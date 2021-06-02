iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,608,000.

Shares of HYXF stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

