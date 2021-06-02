iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after buying an additional 409,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 443,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,151,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $81.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

