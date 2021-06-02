iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 364.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.