iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. 199,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

