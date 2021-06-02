iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $435.06. 26,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,279. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.86.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

