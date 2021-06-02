iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $188,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,238,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

