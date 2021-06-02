Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Isoray shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,725,282 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Isoray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

Get Isoray alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $117.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,884,898 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 179.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 899,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Isoray by 204.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Isoray by 38.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 236,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.