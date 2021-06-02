Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISCNF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

