Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 36.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 325.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,797 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

